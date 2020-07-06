Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man is shooting at law enforcement officers in Spring Lake Park Monday afternoon, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s office.
Officials announced the shootout just after 3:30 p.m., which is happening on the 7700 block of Jackson Street Northeast.
People are being urged to stay away from the area as law enforcement work to end the situation peacefully.
A similar situation occurred just 10 days ago on the same block.
This is a developing story. Check back for further updates.
