MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating a crash in St. Cloud involving two vehicles with multiple injuries early Sunday morning.
According to St. Cloud Police Department, officers were dispatched at about 12:25 a.m. to a report of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of 9th Avenue and University Drive.
Officers said that two Mayo Clinic employees were occupying an ambulance that was traveling north on 9th Avenue, with activated lights and sirens, on the way to a call when a vehicle with four occupants was traveling east on University Drive when the two collided in the intersection. There were no patient in the ambulance at the time of the crash.
The driver of the ambulance, a 24-year-old woman, and the passenger in the ambulance, a 22-year-old woman, were both treated at the St. Cloud Hospital for minor injuries.
All occupants of the other vehicle involved were transported by Mayo Clinic ambulance to the St. Cloud Hospital with injuries. A 25-year-old man driving the vehicle sustained life threatening injuries. And the three passengers, a 23-year-old woman, a 20-year-old woman and a 25-year-old woman all had non-life threatening injuries.
The cause of the crash remain under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.
