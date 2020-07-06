MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced Monday their revised schedule for the 2020 MLB regular season after the COVID-19 pandemic threw the sport a major curve ball.
The Twins season will feature a 60-game schedule to be played over 66 days between July 24 and September 27. The Twins will start their season against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 24 — following a three-game series in Chicago July 24 to 26. Then the Twins will host the St. Louis Cardinals for Home Opener at Target Field on July 28.
Following guidance from Gov. Tim Walz, Minnesota Department of Health and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the 2020 season will begin without fans at Target Field.
Check out our 2020 Broadcast Schedule: https://t.co/vAy52M4DWW! #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/o3ExUpVJWA
— Minnesota Twins (@Twins) July 6, 2020
The Twins will have a strictly regional schedule this year — with 40 games against the American League Central Division and 20 Interleague games against the National League Central.
Minnesota will play 10 games each against the White Sox, Cleveland Indians, Detroit Tigers and Kansas City Royals. The Twins will also have six games against the Milwaukee Brewers, while playing four games each against both the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cardinals. Additionally, the Twins will travel to Wrigley Field for a three-game set against the Chicago Cubs, and host the Cincinnati Reds for three games.
