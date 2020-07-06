MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Apple Valley say a standoff Monday morning has ended without incident.
According to police, officers responded around 7:30 a.m. to a home in the 7800 block of Glenda Court on a report of a domestic assault. The caller reported that a man in the home was threatening to shoot her. The victim told police that the man was known to have weapons and that she left the residence out of fear for her safety.
Authorities say the victim’s 13-year-old son and twin 18-month-old children remained in the home with the suspect. Officers worked to de-escalate the situation and have the man release the children.
Ultimately, officials say the children were left in the home and the male suspect was allowed to leave. Police say the children were not hurt and have since reunited with their mother.
The man was not taken into custody. Apple Valley police say they will pursue an arrest warrant at the conclusion of the investigation, which remains active.
You must log in to post a comment.