MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Barron County say one person died over the Fourth of July weekend.
The Barron County Dispatch Center took 518 calls for service from Friday morning to Monday morning. Of those, deputies responded to at least two accidents, one being fatal.
The first incident happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday on Pokegema Lake. Officials say a 41-year-old woman was riding illegally on the front of a boat when the watercraft hit a wave, throwing her overboard. The motor of the boat then struck the woman. According to the sheriff’s office, she was flown to Eau Claire hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.
The second incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday north of Chetek. Officials say a 49-year-old woman went off the road on SS. According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was extricated from the vehicle and transported to Mayo Hospital where she passed away.
Officials say in total, four boaters and six drivers were arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated.
