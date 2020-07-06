Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pierce County say a 28-year-old man was injured Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Spring Lake Township.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:45 a.m. to a crash on Highway 128, about 0.4 miles south of County Trunk Highway B.
Officials say the driver, identified as Daniel Kirby of Elmwood, was traveling south on Highway 128 when he lost control on the gravel shoulder. According to the sheriff’s office, Kirby crossed into the northbound lane and entered the east ditch. His vehicle rolled multiple times before coming to a rest on the roof.
Kirby was transported to a hospital with undetermined injuries. His condition is unknown at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.