Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pope County say a 75-year-old man was found dead near his dock Thursday morning in Glenwood.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 9 a.m. to a report of a body in the water near the shore on Shady Oak Road.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found the body of David Wedum of Glenwood. Officials say they found Mr. Wedum’s pontoon approximately 20 feet from his dock with the pontoon legs partially deployed and the side door open.
The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.