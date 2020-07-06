MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Research from the University of Minnesota found that access to gardening could greatly impact a person’s emotional well-being.
The study collected data from over 370 participants in the Twin Cities, where they were asked to use the app Daynamica to track and rank their emotions during various activities.
Research from the U of M Humphrey School of Public Affairs found:
- Gardening at home is linked with high emotional well-being, similar to biking and walking.
- Vegetable gardening is associated with higher emotional well-being than ornamental gardening.
- Household gardening is the only activity in this study where women and people with low incomes reported higher emotional well-being than men and those with higher incomes.
- There if no difference in emotional well-being while gardening at home alone than with another person.
Researchers say these findings “show how urban gardening can meet a city’s planning goals by creating a more livable city.”
“Our research shows that city planners and leaders should include vegetable gardening, particularly at home, among the other, more common livability standards cities consider, such as cycling and walking infrastructure,” said study co-author Yingling Fan, professor in regional policy and planning in the Humphrey School of Public Affairs.
