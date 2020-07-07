MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been six months since Waseca police officer Arik Matson was shot in the head while on duty.

This week, Matson’s wife wrote a progress update on his CaringBridge page. Megan Matson noted that her husband’s memory is “all there” and he is able to write letters to his daughters.

She said that her husband can also walk on his own for short distances, although he generally requires help. His senses, such as taste, smell and hearing, are returning at various levels.

Still, the road to recovery remains long. “Healing is both a physical and emotional journey,” Megan Matson wrote, adding that this experience has tested her husband’s faith.

Matson is currently at a hospital in Omaha, Nebraska. This is the fourth facility he’s been at during his recovery.

So far, he’s undergone two surgeries. Another is planned in the coming months.

Matson was shot in the head on Jan. 6. when responding to a call of a suspicious person roaming through backyards.

Tyler Janovsky is accused of shooting Matson. He’s charged with multiple felonies, including first-degree attempted murder. Janovsky is due in court next week.