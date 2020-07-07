MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Health has announced 569 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths Tuesday.
The additional cases bring the state’s total positive cases to 39,133, with 34,377 no longer needing isolation.
Meanwhile, hospitalizations for the disease have risen this week; however, the number of patients in ICU has slowly continued to drop. As of Tuesday, 267 people are in the hospital battling COVID-19, with 121 in intensive care.
The state’s death toll is now 1,477. The majority of the deaths have occurred in long-term care facilities.
MORE: MDH’s Situation Update For COVID-19
Testing has now breached over 685,000 overall in the state. About 5,936 tests were completed in the last 24 hours. The state has the capacity to process 20,000 tests a day.
For most people, COVID-19 symptoms are mild, such as fever and coughing. However, the disease, which attacks the lungs, can be deadly to the elderly and those with underlying issues.
CONTACT US: Do you have a story about the COVID-19 pandemic to share with us? Please contact us here.
You must log in to post a comment.