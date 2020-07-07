MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two Minneapolis grocery stores damaged in the riots following George Floyd’s death in late May will reopen to help communities struggling with access to fresh groceries.
The Lake Street location is in a part of town considered a food desert, where there aren’t many grocery stores or places to buy fresh food and produce. Wednesday’s opening of a temporary store is very important.
Back in May, damage and looting was rampant in the area, with people breaking in and stealing from many small businesses, including a Target and the grocery store.
Wednesday, a 1,300-square-foot “pop-up” store will open on Lake Street. Inside the tent, customers will find stocked shelves of fresh produce, meat, dairy and other popular grocery items. There is also a pharmacy. Cub does plan to eventually rebuild and reopen these stores.
For those who need a full grocery store, Cub will have buses running from the Lake Street store to the Quarry location on New Brighton Boulevard in northeast Minneapolis. The free rides start each hour.
The West Broadway Avenue location will open later in July, and will also offer free rides to the Crystal store.
You must log in to post a comment.