MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Bad bacteria is shutting down some popular beaches in Minneapolis.
Lake Harriet’s Southeast Beach and Lake Hiawatha Beach are temporarily closed because there’s too much E. coli in the water.
The Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board says the excess bacteria is probably from recent storms, and an unusually high number of ducks around the lake.
No swimmers have reported getting sick. The board plans to test the water again on Monday and decide whether to reopen.
