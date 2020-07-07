MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –– Mankato and Rochester are joining the growing list of Minnesota cities requiring people to wear masks in public spaces.
The Mankato City Council passed an emergency ordinance Monday night, and it will go into effect come Friday.
There are a number exemptions to the mask requirement, such as indoor athletic facilities, movie theaters, entertainment venues, and for kids under 12 years old.
The order comes just a couple of weeks after a number of cases were traced back to a group that went bar-hopping in the city.
Rochester has also passed a mask ordinance for indoor public spaces in the city that goes into effect Wednesday.
Rochester police say they will be charging anyone who doesn’t comply with trespassing.
Other Minnesota cities that require face masks in indoor public spaces are Minneapolis, St. Paul and Edina. However, Edina’s city council is slated to vote Tuesday on expending the mayor’s executive order.
