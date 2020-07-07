MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Milaca woman was sentenced to up to two years in prison for multiple tax crimes dating back to 2018, the Minnesota Department of Revenue announced Tuesday.
A Mille Lacs County District Court judge sentenced tax preparer Cindy M. Halgren to up to 23 months in prison for preparing and filing fraudulent tax returns and failing to pay individual income tax.
After a judge stayed her sentence, Halgren will face five years of supervised probation. In addition, she has to repay more than $24,000 in fines and restitution and complete community service.
Halgren was charged in November of 2018, with 45 tax-related felonies. In March of 2020, Halgren plead guilty to 15 tax-related felonies consisting of 12 counts of preparing and filing fraudulent tax returns and three counts of failing to pay individual income tax. As a result, she was recently sentenced by the district court on June 24, 2020.
