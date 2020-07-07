Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in St. Cloud are asking for the public’s help in identifying over a dozen individuals who were involved in last month’s civil unrest.
According to the police department, the Speedway Gas Station located on 701 9th Avenue South was damaged and burglarized on June 15 and June 16.
Authorities are now releasing photographs of 14 suspects who were involved in the burglary in hopes that the public can help identify them.
If you are able to identify any of the individuals involved in the crime or have any information about the incident please contact the St. Cloud Police Department at 320-251-1200.
