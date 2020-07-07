Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A crash Tuesday morning in the south metro resulted in a semi truck slamming into a pedestrian overpass.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened just before 6 a.m. on Highway 100 in Edina, near the Benton Avenue intersection. A southbound semi hit a Buick sedan on the shoulder and then crashed into the pedestrian overpass.
The drivers of the semi and the Buick suffered non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol says.
The pedestrian bridge was damaged by the impact. The Minnesota Department of Transportation is inspecting the bridge.
