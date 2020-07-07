Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Pope County say a Starbuck patrol car collided with a motorcycle during a pursuit Saturday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, an officer with the Starbuck Police Department was traveling southbound on S Main Street when he observed a traffic violation from a vehicle traveling northbound.
Authorities say the officer pulled the patrol car to the right side of the road and attempted to make a U-turn to pursue the vehicle when he collided with a motorcycle. According to the sheriff’s office, the patrol car’s emergency lights were activated.
It is unclear if anyone was injured. The incident remains under investigation.
