Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Traverse County say crews have recovered a man’s body from the Mustinka River after searching for a missing person.
According to the sheriff’s office, the body was found Monday afternoon.
Officials have been searching for 68-year-old Terry McCoy of Wheaton after he went missing on June 17.
Authorities have not said whether the recovered body is connected to McCoy. The body is being transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy and positive identification.
No additional details are available at this time.
You must log in to post a comment.