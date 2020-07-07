MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a 30-year-old woman was shot at a park in south Minneapolis.
According to the Minneapolis Park Police Department, a woman was shot at about 5:42 p.m. at East Phillips Park. Officers said the victim was standing on the basketball court with others when four to five rounds were fired from the street at the corner of 24th Street and 18th Avenue. The suspects then fled the area.
The victim was transported to Hennepin Heathcare with non-life threatening injuries.
No suspects have been identified. The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
