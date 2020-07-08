MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — 3M Open officials on Wednesday announced its 2020 charitable giving efforts will be directed largely towards supporting COVID-19 and social justice initiatives.
The tournament will take place July 23-26 at TPC in Blaine. Last month officials announced that no spectators will be allowed to attend due to the coronavirus.
The 3M Open Fund will donate funds raised to select Minnesota charities throughout the event.
“Thanks to the support we receive from so many, including our volunteers and corporate partners, the 3M Open Fund has this opportunity to partner with local organizations to assist others through awareness and financial means.” said Mike Welch, 3M Open tournament director. “One of 3M Open Fund’s primary goals is to make this community stronger and it is a mission our tournament staff takes seriously throughout the year, not just one week.”
The 3M Open will also run a social media campaign designed to honor essential workers.
The public is asked to recognize an essential worker in their life by posting a video to Twitter or Instagram using the hashtag #3MOpen from July 8 through July 26.
For each post, the 3M Open Fund will donate $3 to three nonprofit organizations: VEAP, Greater Twin Cities United Way and M Health Fairview University of Minnesota Masonic Children’s Hospital (up to a maximum total donation of $250,000.)
“Despite not having fans in attendance, the 3M Open will remain a platform to give back and build more resilient communities,” said Denise Rutherford, 3M Company senior vice president of corporate affairs and president of the 3M Open Fund. “We are excited to help bring professional sports back to Minnesota and showcase our vibrant culture and community.”
