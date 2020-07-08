Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — After three months of closure because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Minnesota Children’s Museum will reopen on Aug. 1.
The museum will be making some changes in order to comply with health guidelines.
They will be open Thursdays through Sundays, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visitors must reserve tickets in advance for a specific date and time.
Some exhibits will also be different; the museum has removed some soft props, costumes, and has closed the face painting station.
All visitors above the age of five will be required to wear a mask.
