MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the last 24 hours, Minnesota added 463 cases of COVID-19 to its tally and an additional eight deaths.
The Minnesota Department of Health said Wednesday that five of the recent fatalities were residents in long-term care, the demographic hardest hit by the disease. The state’s death toll is now at 1,485.
Meanwhile, 265 people are currently battling COVID-19 in Minnesota hospitals. These numbers are down slightly from Tuesday. According to official data, the number of people in intensive care in recent days is the lowest it’s been since late April.
Minnesota’s total number of COVID-19 cases has reached 39,589. In nearly 35,000 of those cases, patients have recovered and no longer need to be in isolation.
A number of Minnesota’s new COVID-19 infections have been among teenagers. The mayor of Edina told WCCO-TV on Tuesday that average age of people getting the disease in the city over the last few weeks was 19 years old.
