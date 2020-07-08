MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It’s been months since shoppers in south Minneapolis on Lake Street could shop with ease.
After the store was destroyed in May, there weren’t many options in the area for fresh food. But that all changed on Wednesday. Food was in supply at a temporary pop-up store.
The 1,300 sq. ft. temporary structure is stocked with produce, dairy, and a pharmacy.
“I’m so glad Cub foods is back and I had a good visit in there and I found everything that I needed,” said south Minneapolis neighbor Caroline Love.
“It is amazing, the last couple of weeks was really hard for my family,” said Seward resident Jontel Leek. “We have to go all the way to Roseville or Plymouth just to go to the grocery store and so when we heard this was opening we were really excited and we are here on the grand entry.”
Though the pop-up store is a temporary fix, Cub does plan to replace the full store. They also plan to put a pop-up store in north Minneapolis later in July.
The store does not have everything people need, but there is a shuttle service running from pop-up store to a nearby full Cub Foods.
