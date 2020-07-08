MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is facing charges after allegedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend in two separate incidents, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Wednesday.
Jonathan Taylor, 40, has been charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of domestic assault for a May 22 incident, as well as one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for a June 27 incident.
According to the criminal complaint, on May 22 Brooklyn Center Police responded to a domestic incident at Super 8 Motel where they met Taylor’s 31-year-old girlfriend outside.
The victim told police that she was assaulted earlier that morning, approximately around 3:30 a.m., after Taylor became angry thinking she was hiding heroin from him. Taylor searched the room for drugs and proceeded to sexually assault her, the complaint says.
The victim eventually crawled out and fell asleep on the bed. Shortly after, Taylor woke the victim and began arguing with her and proceeded to choke her. Officials say the victim sustained various injuries due to the assault.
On June 27, Minneapolis Police responded to Powderhorn Park where they spoke with Taylor’s girlfriend, the same victim from the May 22 incident.
The victim told police that she was sleeping alone in her tent when she was awakened by someone groping her. That’s when she recognized Taylor and noticed he had her knife, which he was pointing at her.
According to the criminal complaint, the victim screamed and fled the tent. Taylor was found a short distance from the area with the victim’s knife in his pocket.
If convicted on all charges, Taylor could face us to 43 years in prison. His next scheduled court appearance for both charges is slated for August 10.
You must log in to post a comment.