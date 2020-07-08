MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Hot and steamy weather has been the trend this month, but Wednesday’s heat is expected to hit another level.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the seven counties in the Twin Cities metro. Heat index values could climb to 105 degrees, making heat-related illness a concern for those spending time outside.

The warning is slated to go into effect at 11 a.m. and last until 8 p.m. Meanwhile, much of central and southeastern Minnesota is also under heat advisory.

Officials are urging people to drink plenty of water and spend time in air conditioned spaces. Those working outside are encouraged to take breaks often and spend as much time as possible in the shade.

An excessive heat warning has been issued for the metro with heat indices expected to peak in the 100-105 range this afternoon. This coincides with a Slight Risk from the SPC for severe storms by the late afternoon lingering through Thursday morning. #mnwx #wiwx pic.twitter.com/o0MuAYIyAe — NWS Twin Cities (@NWSTwinCities) July 8, 2020

Drivers are reminded never to leave children or pets inside cars, especially on a day when air temperatures will be in the 90s, with sweltering humidity. Traffic officials say that drivers should also beware of roads buckling in the heat.

In the afternoon and evening, there’s a chance of storms as a cold front enters Minnesota from the west. Forecasters say central Minnesota is under a slight threat of severe weather, with the main threats being strong winds and hail.

The cold front is expected to bring slightly cooler weather Thursday. However, highs look to remain in the mid-80s through the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and a chance of isolated storms.