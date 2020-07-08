MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Douglas County say a man is injured after a crash involving a motorcycle Tuesday afternoon.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 3:15 p.m. to a report of an accident on County Road 82 SE.
Upon arrival, emergency crews found the rider, a 32-year-old Alexandria man, with significant but non-life threatening injuries. He was transported to Alomere Hospital and later to another hospital for additional treatment.
Authorities say further investigation revealed that a car had stopped to make a left-hand turn and the rider was unable to stop in time, causing him to clip the rear corner of a passenger car.
According to the sheriff’s office, the driver was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.
