MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Stearns County say a semi-truck driver sustained minor injuries after a crash in Eden Lake Township Tuesday.
According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded around 11:15 a.m. to 185th Street and County Road 43.
There, officials say a 37-year-old man was traveling westbound on 185th Street in a 2019 Mack semi-truck pulling a feed trailer when he attempted to pull to the side of the road to conduct a walk-around vehicle inspection.
Officials say that’s when the rear of the trailer started going into the ditch, causing the semi-truck to overturn on the driver’s side. The driver was able to get himself out of the vehicle by climbing through the passenger window.
According to the sheriff’s office, the man was wearing his seat belt and sustained a few scrapes on his hands. He declined medical treatment.
