MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 54-year-old St. Cloud man has been sentenced to 41 months in prison — nearly 3 ½ years — for criminal sexual conduct involving a victim who sought his spiritual advice as a priest.
According to the Stearns County Attorney’s Office, Anthony Joseph Oelrich, who is an ordained priest with the St. Cloud Diocese, was sentenced Wednesday on third-degree criminal sexual conduct. He requested a reduced sentence of being placed on probation, but was denied by the court.
In 2017, the victim reported to St. Cloud police that she sought spiritual guidance from Oelrich following previous sexual abuse, and that he used those vulnerabilities against her. She first disclosed the abuse to Oelrich during a confession in December 2013.
Oelrich pleaded guilty to the charge on Nov. 26, 2019, and admitted to engaging in sex with the victim.
As part of his sentencing, Oelrich has been ordered to register as a predatory offender.
