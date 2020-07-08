MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — In the past week, two children under the age of 13 have been hurt by gunfire in Minneapolis.

A seven-year-old was shot coming out of a corner store last week and five days later, a 12-year-old was shot while riding in a car with his father and two of his siblings.

WCCO’s Reg Chapman spoke with the mother of the boy who is struggling to make sense of all the violence.

“His emotions are everywhere and he doesn’t know exactly how he should feel,” said LaShonda Anderson.

LaShonda Anderson says her 12-year-old son Caleb is at home resting after he was shot while out on a ‘Daddy Day Field’ trip to Dairy Queen with his father and siblings.

“Children should not be afraid to get in a car and go get ice cream,” Anderson said.

Anderson says Caleb is frightened he may be the target of shooters again. She wants the shooting to stop.

“Innocent children, they are shooting old people, I just don’t understand what is going on, why are you out here shooting people for no reason, ”Anderson said.

Her son is now attempting to heal mentally and physically from watching a car pull up next to the one his father was driving near 49th and Humbolt and open fire.

“He was shot in the side, in which I made them take the bullet out of the other side because it was poking through, so it went all the way through and it didn’t hit any internal organs which I am so grateful for,” Anderson said. “The Lord is amazing.”

Anderson says it is her faith in God that is getting her through this tragedy. She forgives the shooter and believes it’s a miracle Caleb and his brother Malachi are alive.

Malachi was able to avoid bullets as they whizzed by his head.

“He said he ducked and the bullet missed his head. So I would have had one dead son and an injured son, so I am truly grateful to the Lord that I have both sons,” said Anderson.

“You don’t have to go the violence way, ”said Malachi Robinson.

Anderson says life gets better for her sons when the shooter takes responsibility for his actions.

“Turn yourself in and make a change for yourself because your life isn’t over because you shot my son, your life has just begun, you can go and turn yourself in and come out a changed man, it’s that easy,” Anderson said

Caleb and his brother Malachi will need to see a therapist to deal with the trauma of being shot and dodging bullets. A GoFundMe has been set up by the family if you would like to help them on the road to recovery.