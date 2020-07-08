MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The victim in a fatal ATV crash in Carlton County Saturday morning has been identified.
Deputies and Minnesota State Patrol troopers responded to the intersection of County Roads 139 and 6 in Barnum Township at about 11:40 a.m. Saturday on a report of an injured rider.
Investigators say a group of people riding ATVs south on County Road 139 began to slow when approaching a stop sign at County Road 6. Due to dry conditions, a lot of dust was kicked up from the ATVs, causing poor visibility.
A rider said to be in her 40s didn’t see the sign at first and quickly came to stop, causing her to flip the ATV, which rolled on top of her. She was airlifted to Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth, where she later died from her injuries.
On Wednesday, the Carlton County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as 47-year-old Tricia Lanthier of Proctor, Minnesota.
Lanthier was wearing a helmet, and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.
