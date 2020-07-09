MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Big Ten Conference announced Thursday that it will play conference-only games in football and several other sports if fall seasons proceed during the pandemic.
These sports will include men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball. Other sports not listed will continue to be evaluated.
“We are facing uncertain and unprecedented times, and the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes, coaches, game officials, and others associated with our sports programs and campuses remain our number one priority,” the Big Ten said in a statement.
MORE: Read the Big Ten’s full statement here.
The University of Minnesota’s Athletic Director Mark Coyle responded to the announcement, saying the university is supportive of the decision from the Big Ten.
“We will continue to work with medical experts and Big Ten and campus leadership as we prepare for this transition. We clearly realize there are more questions than answers right now, but we will do our best to answer those appropriately when more information is available,” Coyle said.
