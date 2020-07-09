MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 37-year-old IHOP employee was assaulted in the early morning hours Thursday after confronting customers who dined and dashed.

Officers responded at about 5:45 a.m. after receiving a report of an assault in progress on the 2200 block of Killebrew Drive in Bloomington. Police said the IHOP manager was assaulted after confronting a large group in the parking lot who had left without paying their entire bill.

At some point, the employee ended up in the vehicle as the suspects left the parking lot and drove to Mall of America property. When officers arrived, they found the car and seven occupants standing outside. The employee reported that he had been assaulted by several of the suspects after being forced into their vehicle.

Police located two additional suspects several blocks away who fled from the vehicle prior to law enforcement arriving. All nine suspects were detained and transported to the Bloomington Police Department.

The victim was transported to Fairview Southdale for minor injuries.

Authorities arrested nine individuals involved — seven of which being juveniles.

Five juveniles were booked and released from jail pending charges. Two juveniles from Minneapolis were held and transported to JDC on probable cause robbery charges.

Asha Warfa, 19, of Mendota Heights was booked and released pending charges. And Addirahman Hassan, 21, of San Diego was held on probable cause aiding and abetting robbery charges, and is currently at HCADC.