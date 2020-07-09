MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A majority of Minnesota parents say they feel comfortable sending their students back to school this fall, according to a survey from the Minnesota Department of Education.
The informal survey, conducted by the MDE between June 15 and July 6, includes responses from more than 130,000 parents about distance learning and fall school plans.
Over half of the parents surveyed had a negative experience with spring distance learning — with 52.6% of participants responding that it was either a ‘bad or very bad’ experience. However, the survey found that 44.7% reported at-home learning to be either ‘good or very good.’
In terms of sending one’s children back to school in the fall, 64.3% of parents said they were comfortable, 24.3% responded that they were unsure and 11.4% said they would not be comfortable.
Of those that said they were okay with students returning, 94.4% said they would send their kids back full-time.
This week, President Donald Trump has been very vocal about pushing for schools and universities to reopen in the fall — slamming guidelines for reopening schools issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as “very tough & expensive.”
Minnesota is expected to make a decision about whether students will return to the classroom in September by next week.
