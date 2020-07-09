MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Twins announced their 2021 regular season schedule Thursday, one that’s anticipated to return to the standard 162-game slate.
The Twins will open the season with interleague play, heading to Milwaukee to face the Brewers April 1 – 4. They’ll follow that with a series in Detroit before returning to Target Field for their home opener against the Seattle Mariners on April 8. That’s part of a seven-game homestand against the Mariners and the Boston Red Sox.
The Twins’ 2021 schedule features 11 home games in the month of April, 18 in May, 12 in June, 14 in July, 13 in August and 13 in September.
The Twins will also play 20 interleague games and are slated to face each of their American League Central Division rivals 19 times apiece.
