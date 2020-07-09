CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Crime, Minneapolis Police, Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating following a shooting in north Minneapolis Thursday evening.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, the shooting happened at about 6:54 p.m. near the area of north Lyndale Avenue and north 25th Avenue.

Authorities say a 16-year-old boy sustained non-life threatening injuries due to the incident, and the victim is supposedly not cooperating with police.

No one in custody at this time.

This incident remains under investigating.

