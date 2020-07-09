MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in Minneapolis say a man is dead after his motorcycle crashed Thursday afternoon.
According to police, emergency crews responded around 2:20 p.m. to a crash on the 5100 block of Humboldt Avenue North. There, officials found a man, believed to be in his 30’s, lying on the ground lifeless. Paramedics declared him dead at the scene.
A preliminary investigation found that two motorcyclists were northbound on Humboldt Avenue North when one of the motorcyclists left the roadway and struck a tree, causing the victim to be thrown.
Officials say the other motorcyclists stopped and called 911.
The identity of the victim will be released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office after the individual’s family has been notified. The incident remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.