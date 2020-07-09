MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman had a medical issue before veering off the roadway and crashing into a building in Willmar Thursday afternoon.
Willmar police were dispatched at about 12:08 p.m. to the 1400 block of First Street south on a report of a motor vehicle crash. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle, driven by 39-year-old Victoria Sorensen of Benson, had crashed into a business in the area.
Officers learned that Sorenson had a medical issue while driving, causing her vehicle to veer off the roadway and sideswipe a vehicle traveling northbound around the 1300 block. Sorenson’s vehicle then left the roadway and crashed into a business.
Police say the building and vehicle sustained substantial damage.
Sorenson was taken to the emergency room by ambulance and treated for her injuries. Authorities say her current condition is unknown.
There were no other injuries reported as a result of the crash.
