MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Luvafoodie has launched a new Iced Tea line.
Founder Michelle Mazzara shared this recipe using the Raspberry Lovers Iced Tea with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Ingredients for Frosting:
- 3/4 cup of heavy cream
- 2 tsp. Luvafoodie Raspberry loose dry Iced Tea
- 1/4 cup of confectioner’s sugar
- 1/2 cup of mascarpone cheese
Ingredients for Cake:
- 1/2 cup of salted butter at room temperature, plus more for greasing pan
- 1 1/2 cups of cake flour
- 2 eggs
- 2 Tbsp. Luvafoodie loose dry Luvafoodie Raspberry Iced Tea
- 1 tsp. baking powder
- 1/4 tsp. salt
- 1 cup of granulated sugar
- 2 tsp. grated orange zest from 1 orange
- 1/2 cup of whole milk at room temperature
- 1/4 cup of chopped dark chocolate (Luvafoodie chocolate if possible)
Directions:
- Prepare the frosting: In a small saucepan, bring 1/2 cup of cream to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir in raspberry tea, remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the tea through a fine mesh cheese cloth, discard the raspberry tea leaves. Chill in refrigerator for an hour until cold.
- Prepare cake: Heat oven to 350 degrees.
- Butt an 8-inch round cake pan and line with parchment paper.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, tea, baking powder and salt.
- In a large bowl, beat the butter, and sugar with electric mixer on medium until light and fluffy about 5 minutes.
- Add orange zest, add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined. Add in the flour mixture on and beat on low, until just combined. Then add milk and beat. Add the chocolate and fold it in with a spatula.
- Transfer batter to prepared cake pan. Bake 30-35 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean. Cool on rack completely. Then tip cake out to cool more.
- To finish the frosting, add the remaining 1/4 cup of cream, mascarpone cheese and confectioner’s sugar to the tea cream. With an electric mixer on medium, beat the cream mixture until medium-stiff peaks form, 203 minutes.
- Top the cake with frosting, may garnish with fresh raspberries. Keep cake in refrigerator.
To learn more about Luvafoodie, click here.
