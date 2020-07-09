CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Luvafoodie has launched a new Iced Tea line.

Founder Michelle Mazzara shared this recipe using the Raspberry Lovers Iced Tea with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.

Ingredients for Frosting:

  • 3/4 cup of heavy cream
  • 2 tsp. Luvafoodie Raspberry loose dry Iced Tea
  • 1/4 cup of confectioner’s sugar
  • 1/2 cup of mascarpone cheese

Ingredients for Cake: 

  • 1/2 cup of salted butter at room temperature, plus more for greasing pan
  • 1  1/2 cups of cake flour
  • 2 eggs
  • 2 Tbsp. Luvafoodie loose dry Luvafoodie Raspberry Iced Tea
  • 1 tsp. baking powder
  • 1/4 tsp. salt
  • 1 cup of granulated sugar
  • 2 tsp. grated orange zest from 1 orange
  • 1/2 cup of whole milk at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup of chopped dark chocolate (Luvafoodie chocolate if possible)

Directions: 

  1. Prepare the frosting: In a small saucepan, bring 1/2 cup of cream to a simmer over medium-high heat. Stir in raspberry tea, remove from the heat, cover and let stand for 30 minutes. Strain the tea through a fine mesh cheese cloth, discard the raspberry tea leaves. Chill in refrigerator for an hour until cold.
  2. Prepare cake: Heat oven to 350 degrees.
  3. Butt an 8-inch round cake pan and line with parchment paper.
  4. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, tea, baking powder and salt.
  5. In a large bowl, beat the butter, and sugar with electric mixer on medium until light and fluffy about 5 minutes.
  6. Add orange zest, add the eggs, one at a time, and beat until combined. Add in the flour  mixture on and beat on low, until just combined. Then add milk and beat. Add the chocolate and fold it in with a spatula.
  7. Transfer batter to prepared cake pan. Bake 30-35 minutes, until toothpick comes out clean. Cool on rack completely. Then tip cake out to cool more.
  8. To finish the frosting, add the remaining 1/4 cup of cream, mascarpone cheese and confectioner’s sugar to the tea cream. With an electric mixer on medium, beat the cream mixture until medium-stiff peaks form, 203 minutes.
  9. Top the cake with frosting, may garnish with fresh raspberries. Keep cake in refrigerator.

To learn more about Luvafoodie, click here.

