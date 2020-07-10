MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 34-year-old man is facing murder and attempted murder charges after attacking three female relatives earlier this week in Maple Grove.
The Maple Grove Police Department says David Ekers is facing one count of second-degree murder and two counts of second-degree attempted murder, per charges filed by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.
According to police, officers responded to a domestic abuse call Wednesday night at a home on the 16500 block of 82nd Avenue. Inside, police found three women with life-threatening injuries. Ekers was arrested at the scene.
One of the victims, an 86-year-old woman, died Thursday at the hospital. The two other victims remain in critical condition.
Police say Ekers and the victims are all related. No details were given as to what kind of injuries the victims suffered.
