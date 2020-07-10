MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Four flight attendants have been evaluated after a Spirit Airlines flight — coming from MSP airport — landed in Baltimore, Maryland Friday morning.
The Baltimore-bound flight 614 from Minneapolis landed safely at Baltimore-Washington Thurgood Marshal Airport following a report of a medical emergency.
“It’s important to note there is no evidence this incident has any connection to COVID-19, and none of the Guests and Spirit Team Members showed any symptoms of COVID-19,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement to WJZ Baltimore. “Out of an abundance of caution, first responders transported four flight attendants for evaluation. None of the Guests needed medical attention.”
In chopper footage, it appeared that two people in what looked like hazmat suits entered a Spirit plane that just arrived at the terminal. The plane will undergo maintenance checks and a deep cleaning.
This is a developing story, so check back for more.
