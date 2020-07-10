Comments
Title: Anchor/Reporter
Department: News
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Anchor newscasts and report/MMJ for WCCO-TV, CBSN Minnesota and WCCO.com.
- Generate, pitch, research, write and deliver stories that lead newscasts and perform high-energy and engaging live shots.
- Must be able to shoot, write and edit daily stories.
- Leader in social media and other new technologies to engage the audience and innovate new ways of storytelling.
- Perform special projects and other duties as assigned.
- Research and conduct necessary interviews.
- Ensure that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality.
- Meet all news deadlines
- Collaborate effectively with colleagues in News, Digital, Promotion, Production and Engineering.
- Participate in community events and station activities, because WCCO cares about making its community better.
REQUIRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Must be a strong emotional storyteller with superior on-air presence
- Must have ability to ad lib clearly and accurately during times of breaking news
- Must be results oriented, curious, creative and committed to teamwork
- Must be flexible to working all shifts and scenarios during COVID times and otherwise
- Must have a valid driver’s license
PREFERRED QUALIFICATIONS:
- Experience as an anchor in a medium/large market
- Bachelor’s Degree in journalism or related field.
- Minimum 3 years of reporting in broadcast television
ONLY ONLINE APPLICATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED
Click here to apply online.
(NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE)
It is the policy of CBS to afford equal opportunity to all, to discriminate against none, to take affirmative action to promote equal employment and advancement opportunity regardless of race, color, national origin, religion, sex, age, sexual orientation, disability, veteran’s status, marital status, or height or weight.
