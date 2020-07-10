MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey announced Friday he will nominate Jim Rowader to serve as the next Minneapolis City Attorney.
“Jim Rowader has built his career on a commitment to workers’ rights and a constant push for racial and economic justice,” said Frey.
Rowader currently serves as the Vice President of the General Counsel Employee and Labor Relations at Target.
SinAce 2015, when he was nominated by then-mayor Betsy Hodges, Rowader has served as the vice chair for the city’s Workplace Partnership Group and Advisory Commission.
“The City Attorney’s office’s mission has been and will remain shaping more fair and equitable systems and laws,” said Rowder.
Ro wader also currently serves on the boards of the Hispanic National Bar Association, ACLU-MN, and the Minnesota Justice Research Center.
BarRowader will succeed Erik Nilsson, who has served as the interim-City Attorney since early November 2019 following the departure of Susan Segal.
