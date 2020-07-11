MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say two people were shot in north Minneapolis Friday, that killed one man and left a woman in critical condition.
The Minneapolis Police Department responded at about 12:34 a.m. to the 2900 block of 6th Street north of a shooting with possibly multiple victims.
When officers arrived, they located an adult man who was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers also located an adult woman in critical condition. She was transported to an area hospital.
Authorities identified the male victim as 20-year-old Elijah Lamont Whitner.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s officer said the individual died of multiple gunshot wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.
Investigators are working on identifying what lead up to the shooting.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest may be eligible for a financial reward.
