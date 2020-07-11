Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities reported that two young missing girls have been found safe Saturday evening.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office had received a report of two missing girls on Saturday afternoon. At about 5:53 p.m., Pillager Area Fire and Rescue said they found the two missing girls after conducting group searches.
The two sisters – 12-year-old Kristine Bourassa and 8-year-old Tara Miller – were believed to have left voluntarily on foot on Friday evening. They left from a residence in Sylvan Township in rural Pillager.
