Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Cass County Sheriff’s Office received a report of two missing young girls on Saturday afternoon.
The two sisters – 12-year-old Kristine Bourassa and 8-year-old Tara Miller – are believed to have left voluntarily on foot on Friday evening. They left from a residence in Sylvan Township in rural Pillager.
Kristine is described as 4 ft, 9 inches tall. She is around 80 lbs. and has brown hair and blue eyes. Tara is 4 ft tall and weighs roughly 60 lbs.
Cass County Sheriff’s office is asking that if anyone has seen the girls, to please contact their office.
You must log in to post a comment.