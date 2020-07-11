CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Becker County, Severe Weather, Tornado

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — National Weather Service has reported a “cold air” funnel cloud touching down in Becker County.

Cold air funnels are more like a dust devil than a tornado, however they can still cause light damage if they hit. One was reported to touch down on Pelican Lake around 1:06 p.m.

NWS submitted a tornado warning at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. That warning has now expired.

Credit: Damian White

Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for parts of western and southern Minnesota. Reports included hail that was two inches across.

Comments