MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — National Weather Service has reported a “cold air” funnel cloud touching down in Becker County.
Cold air funnels are more like a dust devil than a tornado, however they can still cause light damage if they hit. One was reported to touch down on Pelican Lake around 1:06 p.m.
NWS submitted a tornado warning at around 1 p.m. on Saturday. That warning has now expired.
Severe thunderstorm warnings have also been issued for parts of western and southern Minnesota. Reports included hail that was two inches across.
