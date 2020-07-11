MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota Department of Health announced Saturday an additional 806 COVID-19 cases and 4 more deaths.
Since the beginning of the pandemic in March, 41,571 number of people have tested positive for the illness. However, 36,012 of those cases no longer need isolation.
At the same time, 241 people are currently in Minnesota hospitals with the disease, 121 of which are in the ICU.
In total, MDH says 1,499 have died from the illness. The majority of these deaths impact the older population and take place in nursing homes and long-term care facilities. All of the deaths reported Saturday took place in long-term care facilities.
On Friday, Gov. Tim Walz loosened the restrictions for long-term care facilities, allowing designated family members and people deemed essential caregivers to visit the elderly.
At the same time, officials have expressed their concerns of the growing number of cases seen in the younger population in the state. Initially in Edina, most of the people getting sick were around 57 years old. Lately, as people have started to go out to bars and restaurants, that number has dropped to 19 years old.
