MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police are investigating after a 31-year-old Minneapolis man was killed in a motorcycle crash Thursday afternoon.
At about 2:21 p.m., Minneapolis police received multiple 911 calls reporting a motor vehicle crash on the 5100 block of Humboldt Avenue north. Officers and paramedics arrived at the scene and located an adult man “lying on the ground lifeless.”
Investigators say that two motorcyclists were driving northbound on Humboldt Avenue north when one of the motorcycles left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver of the motorcycle was thrown and pronounced dead at the scene.
The other motorcyclist stopped and provided information to responding officers.
Officials identified the crash victim as Matias Arkiel Jefferson.
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office says the cause of death is blunt force chest injuries sustained in the accident.
The incident remains under investigation.
