MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say a woman is in serious condition following a shooting in north Minneapolis Saturday evening.
According to the Minneapolis Police Department, at about 8:04 p.m., officers were flagged down by people on the 2400 block of Bryant Avenue north. There, authorities located an adult woman who had been shot.
The victim was transported to North Memorial Medical Center in serious condition, according to police.
Police say no one is in custody at this time, and the incident remains under investigation.
This is the second shooting within 24 hours on Bryant Avenue north.
