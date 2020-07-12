MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — An Alabama man has arrived at George Floyd’s memorial in Minneapolis after setting out on a 1,000-mile protest walk in June.
Terry Willis, who is from Huntsville, Alabama, started walking towards Minneapolis on June 2 after seeing a video of Floyd’s death.
On Sunday, Willis arrived at Floyd’s memorial at 38th and Chicago.
#TerryWillis is here at 38th and Chicago to honor #GeorgeFloyd @WCCO #wcco #news #cbs #mpls pic.twitter.com/3LRNf58Vcg
— Dymanh Chhoun (@Dymanh) July 12, 2020
Floyd died after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed his knee against the handcuffed Black man’s neck for nearly eight minutes. Four since-fired officers have been charged in the case.
Willis said he is completing the walk to honor Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, Black people who were killed this year. Willis said that as a 35-year-old Black man and father, he was overwhelmed by their deaths and wanted to protest police violence and racial injustice.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.